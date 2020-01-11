Analysts Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $59.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.50 million. Clarus posted sales of $57.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $228.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $228.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.97 million, with estimates ranging from $246.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarus in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Clarus by 6,271.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth about $172,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Clarus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 69,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,261. The company has a market capitalization of $394.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $15.10.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

