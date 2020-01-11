Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. MacroGenics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.94) to ($2.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 24,014.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,486,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,128,000 after buying an additional 4,467,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 994,872 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,561,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 245,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. MacroGenics has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.31.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

