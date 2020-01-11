Analysts Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:CANG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.44. 19,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917. Cango has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.