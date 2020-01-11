Analysts Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.60 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $160.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $675.14 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $682.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million.

ENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock remained flat at $$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 61,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $42.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.