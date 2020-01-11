Analysts Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Post $0.24 EPS

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Luxfer’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Luxfer an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth $2,153,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Luxfer by 396.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 188.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 154,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

