Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,545. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $427.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

