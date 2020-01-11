Analysts Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $41.60

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,872. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.