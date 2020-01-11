Analysts Set Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Target Price at $6.00

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of TMST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 271,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 2.61. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
