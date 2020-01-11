Analysts Set Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Target Price at $6.00

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

TMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of TMST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 271,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 2.61. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.