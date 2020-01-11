Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00009708 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $43,743.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01992447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00183172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00027839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00119500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.