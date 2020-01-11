AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 484,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.