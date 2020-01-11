ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $6,194,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

