Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded by First Analysis to “Strong-Buy”

First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. First Analysis currently has $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIK. ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. 185,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,555. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $715.32 million, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.74, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $1,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 67.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 78,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.