ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANZ in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

ANZBY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.18. 55,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ANZ has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ANZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

