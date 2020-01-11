Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ (APLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of APLS opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

