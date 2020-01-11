Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 5.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $37.10, approximately 7,280,002 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,698,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,085,000 after acquiring an additional 781,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 67,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

