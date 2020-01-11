Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce sales of $369.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.30 million and the highest is $374.10 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $883.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

