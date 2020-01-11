Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $300.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.29.

AAPL stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $310.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,840,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,925,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.43. Apple has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $312.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,357.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

