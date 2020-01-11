Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to Buy by ICAP

ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.47. 4,411,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448,502. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Applied Materials has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $63.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

