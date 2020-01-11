Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Trading Up 11.7%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares were up 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.94, approximately 2,259,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,576,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company has a market cap of $423.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.