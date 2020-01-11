ARAW Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market capitalization of $32,970.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.73 or 0.05899159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026557 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

