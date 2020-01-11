ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Tudor Pickering cut shares of ARC Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.14.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.