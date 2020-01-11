Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.33

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.16, with a volume of 312133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACA. ValuEngine downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcosa by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.