Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

