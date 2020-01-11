Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receiving Very Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been trending very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aritzia earned a daily sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

ATZAF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $23.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised Aritzia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

