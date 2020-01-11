ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. 2,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.59. ARKEMA/S has a twelve month low of $80.75 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARKEMA/S will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

