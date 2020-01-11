Artis Turba Market Cap Tops $149,180.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $149,180.00 and $3,197.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.01969058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00184585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00119853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba . The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.