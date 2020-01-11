Aryacoin (AYA) Market Cap Hits $408,799.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $408,799.00 and $8,443.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000551 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,343,442 coins and its circulating supply is 118,043,454 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.