ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Down 3.4%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.37) and last traded at GBX 256 ($3.37), approximately 369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 276.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.24.

About ASA International Group (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group plc provides microfinancing services in 12 countries across Africa and Asia. The company offers small loans to 1.8 million female micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners. As of December 31, 2017, it had 1,387 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Walton-On-Thames, the United Kingdom.

