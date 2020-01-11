Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT Raised to $14.00

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUMP. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Asante Solutions by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asante Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

