Assura’s (AGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target for the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

