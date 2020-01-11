Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 543 ($7.14).

LON:AML traded up GBX 62.40 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 469.70 ($6.18). 2,482,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 371.10 ($4.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 534.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 586.01. The stock has a market cap of $939.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

