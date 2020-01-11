ATBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $40,855.00 (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, ATBCoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $40,855.00 and $36,298.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,088.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.03334978 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00674360 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000425 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

