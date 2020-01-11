ATC Coin (ATCC) One Day Volume Tops $4,505.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $4,505.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00599725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009817 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000433 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.