Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATH. Raymond James set a C$0.75 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ATH traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

