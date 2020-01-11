Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI remained flat at $$17.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

