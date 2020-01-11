Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.33

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and traded as high as $9.78. Atlanticus shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 3,804 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a negative return on equity of 423.76% and a net margin of 13.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlanticus stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.37% of Atlanticus worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

