Atlas Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $190,416.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $190,416.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02129551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00182825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00119978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.