Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) shot up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.17, 142,803 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 61,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,468.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atomera Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atomera stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.44% of Atomera worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

