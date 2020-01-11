aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 150,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,105. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

