aTyr Pharma’s (LIFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.33.
aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. 150,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,105. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.
