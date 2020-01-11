Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of .

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a sell rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,579,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,178,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.