Avast (LON:AVST) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 535 ($7.04) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 425 ($5.59). UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 444.33 ($5.84).

Get Avast alerts:

LON:AVST opened at GBX 499.40 ($6.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 451.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 387.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 484.30 ($6.37).

In other Avast news, insider Erwin Gunst sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £3,990,000 ($5,248,618.78). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.49), for a total value of £792,300 ($1,042,225.73). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,974,258 shares of company stock worth $821,440,552.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.