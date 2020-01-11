Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

