AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,400 by Analysts at Bank of America

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVV has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,198.33 ($55.23).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON AVV traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,744 ($62.40). The company had a trading volume of 219,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. AVEVA Group has a one year low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a one year high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54). The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,604.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,091.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.