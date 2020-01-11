AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AVX an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get AVX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AVX from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AVX by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AVX by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in AVX by 10.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AVX by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AVX by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

AVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 202,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,653. AVX has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.90 million. AVX had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AVX

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVX (AVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.