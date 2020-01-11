Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,044. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $414,979.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

