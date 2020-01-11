Azbit Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AZ)

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Azbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $10,090.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Azbit has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Azbit alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.57 or 0.05849676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Azbit

Azbit (CRYPTO:AZ) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 127,024,519,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,468,963,832 tokens. The official message board for Azbit is medium.com/azbit-news . Azbit’s official website is azbit.com . Azbit’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Azbit

Azbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.