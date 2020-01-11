AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.31 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. AZZ updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.81. AZZ has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

