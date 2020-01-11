B. Riley Increases Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Price Target to $6.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHS. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.