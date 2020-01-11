B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

ZYXI traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 823,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,729. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 114.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 49,705 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

