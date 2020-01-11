Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.07. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 6,139,354 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 million and a P/E ratio of -20.55.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

